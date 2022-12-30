Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 838.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 415,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $428.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

