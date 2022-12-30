Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.