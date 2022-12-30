First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

