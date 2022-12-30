Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $49,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 41.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

PAYX opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

