Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 306 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $116.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

