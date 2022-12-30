Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.