State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,480 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

