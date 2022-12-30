Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

