ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $243.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $409.02. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

