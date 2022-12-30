Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

