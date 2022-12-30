Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.