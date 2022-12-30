NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,384 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

