NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $104.19 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.