Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,979 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

