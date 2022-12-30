Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,003.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,950.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,887.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.