NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $330.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $684.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

