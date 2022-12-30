Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Cut by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,628,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,502,000 after purchasing an additional 228,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

