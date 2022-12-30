Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

