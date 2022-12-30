NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 3.0 %

ZTS stock opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

