1,683 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

