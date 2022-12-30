Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

