Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

