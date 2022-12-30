3,139 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Raymond James by 22.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

