Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after buying an additional 1,115,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VST opened at $24.07 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

