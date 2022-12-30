NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
