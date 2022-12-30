NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 208.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 27.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.