Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 160,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.