Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

