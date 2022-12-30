Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

