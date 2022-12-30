NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $178.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

