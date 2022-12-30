NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

