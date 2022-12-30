Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $520,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

