NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 14,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 117,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $268.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $416.95.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.