Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $672,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.52 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

