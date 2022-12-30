Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 859 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP Group Profile

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

