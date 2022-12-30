NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Welltower by 59.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,033,000 after buying an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

