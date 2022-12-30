NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 5.9 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.