NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,095 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

