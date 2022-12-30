Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

CAT stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.