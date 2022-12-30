The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.02.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

