20,975 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

