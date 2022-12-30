FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after buying an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $124.94 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

