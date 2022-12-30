Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

