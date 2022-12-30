Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

