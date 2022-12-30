General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $249.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.12.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

