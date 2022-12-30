CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 150.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

