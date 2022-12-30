Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $882,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.