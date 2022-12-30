Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

