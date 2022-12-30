6,000 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

