Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

